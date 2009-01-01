Home | World | Africa | 'I committed this offence out of hunger,' Maize thief tells court
'I committed this offence out of hunger,' Maize thief tells court



A 34-YEAR-OLD hungry Mvurwi man was today slapped with a $300 fine by Guruve resident magistrate Shingirai Mutiro for stealing 39 green maize cobs.

Francis Machaya of plot number 17, Pembi B, Mvurwi pleaded guilty to the charge.

Prosecutor Carson Kundiona told the court that on March 6 Machaya raided Michael Meki's field and stole 39 maize cobs.

Machaya was seen by Tinosi Gatsi with his loot and Gatsi advised other villagers who effected a citizen arrest on him.

In mitigation Machaya told the magistrate that he had been pushed into the crime by hunger.

"I committed this offence out of hunger. I wanted to feed my family and the 39 maize cobs would have sustained us for at least 4 days," he said.

