Court official bemoans overcrowding at Tredgold

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  2 hours 22 minutes ago
Acting chief magistrate Munamato Mutevedzi has called for the decongestion of Tredgold House in Bulawayo by removing some government departments operating there to allow more space for the provincial and regional courts.

Mutevedzi made the plea during a tour of the premises by Local Government minister July Moyo, his Justice counterpart Ziyambi Ziyambi and Chief Justice Luke Malaba on Friday.

He said other government departments which were not part of the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) must be relocated to create adequate space for court officials.

"There is massive overcrowding in this building by various departments, for instance Deeds Office, Surveyor-General, the district (co-ordinator) for Umguza district and District Development Fund, among others," Mutevedzi said.

"It was our hope, with resources permitting, when other challenges would have been overcome, measures could be taken to decongest the building so that our members work in an enabling environment."

Mutevedzi said the congestion had resulted in the proliferation of illegal activities inside the building, adding he could not rule out corruption under the circumstances.

In response, the Local Government minister said: "I am happy to say that as we continue to build here in Bulawayo, we will look at how to relocate other departments in the building.

We will have a window of opportunity to look into Tredgold once other offices have moved to their respective places."

Justice Malaba warned illegal forex dealers operating in front of the court building that the long arm of the law would soon catch up with them.

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
