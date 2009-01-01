China dismisses Muchinguri's notion on coronavirus
Speaking at the press conference held in Harare today Shaochun remarked the virus as a pandemic that has struck the world that needs unity.
"I do not agree with the notion that this is God's punishment rather it a natural disaster that could hit anywhere henceforth there is need for us to unite and strategize enough vetting sytems at all border post," he said.
He further testified that there is no Zimbabwean residing in China that has been affected by the virus yet.
Speaking at the same press conference minister of Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage Kazembe Kazembe said there is no need to panick because there is no danger for Zimbabwe as far as the virus is concerned.
