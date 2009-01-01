Home | World | Africa | China dismisses Muchinguri's notion on coronavirus
Court official bemoans overcrowding at Tredgold
Bosso apologises for hooliganism

China dismisses Muchinguri's notion on coronavirus



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 3 hours 59 minutes ago
  • 1
  • 0
Comments
View Comments
The Chinese Ambassador to the Republic of Zimbabwe Guo Shaochun dismissed the Defence minister Oppah Muchinguri's notion that the virus is God's punishment on Western countries.

Speaking at the press conference held in Harare today Shaochun remarked the virus as a pandemic that has struck the world that needs unity.

"I do not agree with the notion that this is God's  punishment rather it a natural disaster that could hit anywhere henceforth there is need for us to unite and strategize enough vetting sytems at all border post," he said.

He further testified that there is no Zimbabwean residing in China that has been affected by the virus yet.

Speaking at the same press conference minister of Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage Kazembe Kazembe said there is no need to panick because there is no danger for Zimbabwe as far as the virus is concerned.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Africa Visit website


Loading...
view more articles

About Article Author

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles

Related Article

VIDEO: President Robert Mugabe Dozes Off at State Function While Wife Humiliates Presidential Spokesperson

VIDEO: President Robert Mugabe Dozes Off at State Function While Wife Humiliates Presidential Spokesperson

Complete Shock as Over 2000 Bodies are Dug Up at Popular Diamond Fields in Zimbabwe

Complete Shock as Over 2000 Bodies are Dug Up at Popular Diamond Fields in Zimbabwe

Death Toll Rises As Heavy Flood Sweeps Across Ghana, See The New Number

Death Toll Rises As Heavy Flood Sweeps Across Ghana, See The New Number

100 Most Popular News

1 2 Displaying 1 - 100 of 167