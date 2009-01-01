Home | World | Africa | Zanu PF disrupts Parliament business

Zanu PF MPs have gone all out to disrupt Parliament business by seeking to ensure that all committees chaired by MDC legislators do not conduct meetings until the party accepts the illegitimate Mr Dambudzo Emerson Mnangagwa as the duly elected President of Zimbabwe.

Yesterday, various committee meetings were disrupted that included the Environment committee chaired by Hon. Concilia Chinanzvavana, the ICT Committee chaired by Hon Charlton Hwende while there was also an attempt to disrupt the Higher Education Committee chaired by Hon. Daniel Molokele.

On Friday, rowdy Zanu PF MPs disturbed the Public Accounts committee chaired Hon Tendai Biti as well as the thematic committee chaired by Sen Spiwe Ncube and the one chaired by Sen Morgan Femai.

These rowdy MPs insist that for the committee meetings to proceed uninterrupted, the MDC MPs must first recognize Mr Mnangagwa, who stole the 2018 elections.

In a desperate bid to coerce us to endorse illegitimacy, they have since set up the Privileges committee to investigate us and they said the probe team will release its findings in May. In addition before setting up the committee they actually docked our six months outstanding allowances for our right to protest the illegitimacy of Mr E D. Mnangagwa. We are therefore disturbed as to why committee meetings should be disrupted when our so-called unbecoming conduct is still under investigation.

As the Chief Whip of the MDC party in parliament, I will today raise a point of privilege as the Speaker certainly needs to respond to this needless drama of disrupting the legitimate business of Parliament while investigations are still underway.

As a country, we are faced with mammoth challenges for which the people are awaiting cogent and robust responses. But Zanu PF is busy playing kindergarten games in the people's House while the country is in a huge mess.

As the MDC parliamentary caucus, we are very much disturbed by government's lack of prudent action on COVID-19, which other countries across the globe and in Africa are taking seriously. When the people's lives are under threat, it is no time for games. To this end, we also express our utter revulsion at the reckless utterances by one Oppah Muchinguri who appears to be playing cheap political games by publicly celebrating the loss of innocent lives in other countries.

Zanu PF is simply not serious about the lives of the people as well as the business of Parliament, which is the true theatre of the people's business. We will not relent until government begins to take the nation's concerns seriously.



Hon. Prosper Chapfiwa Mutseyami

Chief Whip

Movement For Democratic Change

