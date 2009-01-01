Reckless statement about the deadly coronavirus made by a reckless Zimbabwean minister
- 1 hour ago
- 1
- 0
It's high time Zanu PF Ministers and their President go for proper training and get educated every 3 months. Anyway what do you expect from a Minister when the leader himself Emmerson Mnangagwa is waving a war against cockroaches whilst other leaders are putting measures in place in fighting against Coronavirus. Ever since he became the President of Zimbabwe, the only greatest achievement under his collar was to build a mortuary. That's when you realise that Zimbabwe is doomed and things will never be the same again. Mugabe was bad but he was a better devil.
Our country relies on donations from the same Western world to deal with humanitarian crisis that the Minister is insisting that God is punishing. For example when Cyclone Idai hit Zimbabwe, the West ran around and helped Zimbabwe, whether the donations reached its intended victims it's up to ZANU PF thugs. This was a reckless and irresponsible statement. Who is being punished here by God, the West or Zimbabwe? Zimbabwe is on its knees as we speak, it has the worst economy world wide, instead of dealing with issues at hand you are here celebrating Coronavirus.
Whilst at it the said minister's daughter is building a mansion whilst the masses are struggling to put food on the table. Where's she getting the money from? Next time Minister Muchinguri, please keep your toxic comments to yourself.
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Africa
About Article Author
Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.View More Articles