Reckless statement about the deadly coronavirus made by a reckless Zimbabwean minister



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 1 hour ago
The comments made by Minister Oppah Muchinguri about the deadly Coronavirus that it is the work of God punishing the West for sanctions imposed on Zimbabwe leaves a lot to be desired. It's a total disgrace to say the least for a whole Minister who is suppose to lead by example to utter such nonsense. A lot of people have died and more are still dying from Coronavirus then a so called uneducated Minister has the nerve to insult people like that. Coronavirus doesn't discriminate, it attacks anyone and everyone. Then you ask yourself why a grown up woman would say that without even blinking? Cholera has hit Zimbabwe more than twice so should we say it was a punishment from God for Zanu PF for being brutal to its people? Zanu PF and your Ministers please think twice before disgracing the whole nation and Zimbabweans as a whole. Instead of joining hands in fighting the disease you are here insulting people, it's a shame and a total embarrassment.
 
It's high time Zanu PF Ministers and their President go for proper training and get educated every 3 months. Anyway what do you expect from a Minister when the leader himself Emmerson Mnangagwa is waving a war against cockroaches whilst other leaders are putting measures in place in fighting against Coronavirus. Ever since he became the President of Zimbabwe, the only greatest achievement under his collar was to build a mortuary. That's when you realise that Zimbabwe is doomed and things will never be the same again. Mugabe was bad but he was a better devil.

Our country relies on donations from the same Western world to deal with humanitarian crisis that the Minister is insisting that God is punishing. For example when Cyclone Idai hit Zimbabwe, the West ran around and helped Zimbabwe, whether the donations reached its intended victims it's up to ZANU PF thugs. This was a reckless and irresponsible statement. Who is being punished here by God, the West or Zimbabwe? Zimbabwe is on its knees as we speak, it has the worst economy world wide, instead of dealing with issues at hand you are here celebrating Coronavirus.

Whilst at it the said minister's daughter is building a mansion whilst the masses are struggling to put food on the table. Where's she getting the money from? Next time Minister Muchinguri, please keep your toxic comments to yourself.

