Govt casual approach to coronavirus worrying - SWITA

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  1 hour ago
The Streetwise Informal Traders Association (SWITA) director Percy Mcijo has expressed worries over the casual approach taken by the government on the deadly coronavirus.

Mcijo said its surprising to see a government in a country with inadequate health facilities taking a casual approach over a pandemic that is causing havoc all over the world

"We are living in a global village that makes it imminent that the virus can easily find its way into any country and Zimbabwe is no exception  and have thousands if not millions infected," he said.

"The government's casual approach with regard to dealing  with the pandemic  is a matter of concern to all progressive citizens , its the most dangerous thing in the current world health dispensation in the face of a virus that the world health fraternity is failing to manage, Its  pathetic for Zimbabwe to have a seemingly non caring and non bothering government leaving  itsg citizens exposed  to risks of an explosive   out break of the corona virus."

He said what would it cost the government to introduce measures in an effort to minimise an accelerated   spread of the virus such as limit numbers in gatherings, suspend, cancel or defer  big annual gatherings such as the ZITF, church conferences, independence celebrations etc.

