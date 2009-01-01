Home | World | Africa | MDC Youth Assembly National Secretary for the disabled Speaks on Corona virus
MDC Youth Assembly National Secretary for the disabled Speaks on Corona virus



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 1 hour ago
MDC Youth Assembly National Secretary for the disabled Muslin Hwiza has appealed  to  the Disability Private Organisation (DPO), Civic Organisations and Government to educate in the prevention of Corona virus to the disabled and also to provide sprays.

In a statement issued by Muslin yesterday, She said, "As the disabled community, we want to know what initiatives are undertaken by DPOs, Activists and Civic Society Organisations and the Government to educate People With Disabilities (PWDs) on Covid 19 as well as coming up with new technics for PWDs to adopt in preventing Covid-19.

"I personally feel this virus is deadly especially to PWDs looking at the fact that by the nature of our disabilities, some rely on assistance from relatives  for daily routine chores.

"The virus thrives on objects. Now what can be used for wheekchair users and those using crutches. The safety of PWDs is compromised. Can we provided with sprays.

"We need people to be educated especially the PWD in the rural areas and also I have heard people  should  keep a distance between them what of those visually impared, the ones on wheelchairs & those who are bed ridden who needs assistance all the time?", asked the Youth Secretary for the disabled.

Meanwhile, Corona virus is spreading worldwide killing many people. Some of the borders are being closed and people are encouraged to exercise hygiene all the times.

