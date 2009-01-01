Home | World | Africa | Zapu RSA urges fellow Zimbos to avoid traveling to prevent contracting coronavirus
Zimbabwe African People's Union acts to avert spread of #Covid-19
Nicholas Goche fingered in Zinara mess

Zapu RSA urges fellow Zimbos to avoid traveling to prevent contracting coronavirus



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 1 hour ago
  • 1
  • 0
Comments
View Comments
ZAPU South African province has expressed its deep concern about the corona virus pandemic worse on that the government of Zimbabwe is not ready and incapable of dealing with such a virus if it is to spread within Zimbabwe.

Zapu Secretary for Information, Marketing and Publicity Godfrey Viki said due to lack of resources and health facilities, Zimbabwe will not be able to defend herself from the virus hence Zapu RSA Provincial leadership is  calling the citizens of Zimbabwe living in diaspora to cut off their trips home until the World Health Organization has  found a solution to the pandemic.

"If one is desperate to go to Zimbabwe, please get tested within your host country before you embark on your journey home. Our Motto is Prevention is better than cure.," he said.

"Let's all unite and work together in fighting the pandemic. Let's also avoid gatherings in our respective countries of refuge. Let's take advantage of the health facilities within our host countries by visiting them, getting tested and if need be get treatment and avoid spreading the virus."

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Africa Visit website


Loading...
view more articles

About Article Author

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles

Related Article

VIDEO: President Robert Mugabe Dozes Off at State Function While Wife Humiliates Presidential Spokesperson

VIDEO: President Robert Mugabe Dozes Off at State Function While Wife Humiliates Presidential Spokesperson

Complete Shock as Over 2000 Bodies are Dug Up at Popular Diamond Fields in Zimbabwe

Complete Shock as Over 2000 Bodies are Dug Up at Popular Diamond Fields in Zimbabwe

Death Toll Rises As Heavy Flood Sweeps Across Ghana, See The New Number

Death Toll Rises As Heavy Flood Sweeps Across Ghana, See The New Number

100 Most Popular News

1 2 Displaying 1 - 100 of 165