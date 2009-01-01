Home | World | Africa | Zapu RSA urges fellow Zimbos to avoid traveling to prevent contracting coronavirus

ZAPU South African province has expressed its deep concern about the corona virus pandemic worse on that the government of Zimbabwe is not ready and incapable of dealing with such a virus if it is to spread within Zimbabwe.

Zapu Secretary for Information, Marketing and Publicity Godfrey Viki said due to lack of resources and health facilities, Zimbabwe will not be able to defend herself from the virus hence Zapu RSA Provincial leadership is calling the citizens of Zimbabwe living in diaspora to cut off their trips home until the World Health Organization has found a solution to the pandemic.

"If one is desperate to go to Zimbabwe, please get tested within your host country before you embark on your journey home. Our Motto is Prevention is better than cure.," he said.

"Let's all unite and work together in fighting the pandemic. Let's also avoid gatherings in our respective countries of refuge. Let's take advantage of the health facilities within our host countries by visiting them, getting tested and if need be get treatment and avoid spreading the virus."

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Africa

Loading...