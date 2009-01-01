Home | World | Africa | Many Zimbabwean celebrities live in poverty due to exploitation: Gandawa

Former Higher, Tertiary, Science and technology deputy Minister Godfrey Gandawa has lamented that many of great performers in Zimbabwe are living in poverty despite having been household names.

"This is largely due to exploitation and the non-payment of royalties. ZBC took millions of dollars in advertising revenue but paid actors peanuts. This regulatory gap must be closed," he said.

"While contracting parties are free to enter whatever arrangement they wish, both parties must have access to the same information. Artists must have legal representation and full disclosure on potential earnings before entering into contracts."

He said the industry also requires stimulation.

"Redirecting government advertising and communication dollars will transform the emerging skit industry. Municipal-level access to studios and equipment will also greatly improve the quality of content currently being produced," he said.

"Talent discovery is key. Government must setup online talent discovery services that allow the public and industry to find voice overs, actors, event performers etc. with examples of their work. These tools are essential in converting individual talent into economic value."

"Tax dollars have a role to play in organising talent to promote the emergence of an industry. Once talent is organised and begins to cooperate, economic value is unlocked. The policy of government must be to ensure that no talent goes undiscovered."

