Home | World | Africa | Many Zimbabwean celebrities live in poverty due to exploitation: Gandawa
Nicholas Goche fingered in Zinara mess
'If bullet train is possible for other African countries, it is also possible for Zimbabwe'

Many Zimbabwean celebrities live in poverty due to exploitation: Gandawa



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 1 hour ago
  • 1
  • 0
Comments
View Comments
Former Higher, Tertiary, Science and technology deputy Minister Godfrey Gandawa has lamented that many of great performers in Zimbabwe are living in poverty despite having been household names.

"This is largely due to exploitation and the non-payment of royalties. ZBC took millions of dollars in advertising revenue but paid actors peanuts. This regulatory gap must be closed," he said.

"While contracting parties are free to enter whatever arrangement they wish, both parties must have access to the same information. Artists must have legal representation and full disclosure on potential earnings before entering into contracts."

He said the industry also requires stimulation.

"Redirecting government  advertising  and communication dollars will transform the emerging skit industry. Municipal-level access to studios and equipment will also greatly improve the quality of content currently being produced," he said.

"Talent discovery is key. Government  must setup online talent discovery services that allow the public and industry to find voice overs, actors, event performers etc. with examples of their work. These tools are essential in converting individual talent into economic value."

"Tax dollars have a role to play in organising talent to promote the emergence of an industry. Once talent is organised and begins to cooperate, economic value is unlocked. The policy of government must be to ensure that no talent goes undiscovered."

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Africa Visit website


Loading...
view more articles

About Article Author

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles

Related Article

VIDEO: President Robert Mugabe Dozes Off at State Function While Wife Humiliates Presidential Spokesperson

VIDEO: President Robert Mugabe Dozes Off at State Function While Wife Humiliates Presidential Spokesperson

Complete Shock as Over 2000 Bodies are Dug Up at Popular Diamond Fields in Zimbabwe

Complete Shock as Over 2000 Bodies are Dug Up at Popular Diamond Fields in Zimbabwe

Death Toll Rises As Heavy Flood Sweeps Across Ghana, See The New Number

Death Toll Rises As Heavy Flood Sweeps Across Ghana, See The New Number

100 Most Popular News

1 2 Displaying 1 - 100 of 165