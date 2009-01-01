Home | World | Africa | 'If bullet train is possible for other African countries, it is also possible for Zimbabwe'
Many Zimbabwean celebrities live in poverty due to exploitation: Gandawa

'If bullet train is possible for other African countries, it is also possible for Zimbabwe'



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 1 hour ago
  • 1
  • 0
Comments
View Comments
MDC top official Tapiwa Mashakada has said the idea of his boss Nelson Chamisa that the country will have bullet trains under his government was not a mere dream but is possible considering the fact that other countries have since acquired such mood of transport."Bullet Train, When Advocate Chamisa talked about a bullet train many people thought it's not possible yet above this is a bullet train in an African Country. Why not Zimbabwe. In our Smart Infrastructure Plan the MDC will fundraise capital for the Harare-Beitbridge bullet train to move passengers and cargo between South Africa and Zimbabwe," he said.

"Now instead of dualising beitbridge Harare chirundu,the MDC Smart Infrastructure Plan envisages four lanes for south bound traffic and four lanes for North bound traffic. Won't this be a revolution for Zimbabwe if money's lost to corruption could be harnessed and recovered for infrastructures. It's all about putting Zimbabwe first."

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Africa Visit website


Loading...
view more articles

About Article Author

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles

Related Article

VIDEO: President Robert Mugabe Dozes Off at State Function While Wife Humiliates Presidential Spokesperson

VIDEO: President Robert Mugabe Dozes Off at State Function While Wife Humiliates Presidential Spokesperson

Complete Shock as Over 2000 Bodies are Dug Up at Popular Diamond Fields in Zimbabwe

Complete Shock as Over 2000 Bodies are Dug Up at Popular Diamond Fields in Zimbabwe

Death Toll Rises As Heavy Flood Sweeps Across Ghana, See The New Number

Death Toll Rises As Heavy Flood Sweeps Across Ghana, See The New Number

100 Most Popular News

1 2 Displaying 1 - 100 of 165