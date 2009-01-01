Home | World | Africa | 'If bullet train is possible for other African countries, it is also possible for Zimbabwe'

MDC top official Tapiwa Mashakada has said the idea of his boss Nelson Chamisa that the country will have bullet trains under his government was not a mere dream but is possible considering the fact that other countries have since acquired such mood of transport."Bullet Train, When Advocate Chamisa talked about a bullet train many people thought it's not possible yet above this is a bullet train in an African Country. Why not Zimbabwe. In our Smart Infrastructure Plan the MDC will fundraise capital for the Harare-Beitbridge bullet train to move passengers and cargo between South Africa and Zimbabwe," he said.

"Now instead of dualising beitbridge Harare chirundu,the MDC Smart Infrastructure Plan envisages four lanes for south bound traffic and four lanes for North bound traffic. Won't this be a revolution for Zimbabwe if money's lost to corruption could be harnessed and recovered for infrastructures. It's all about putting Zimbabwe first."

