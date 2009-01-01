Obert Mpofu a huge elephant with brains of a rat

Obert Mpofu statement that the late founder of ZAPU, Dr Joshua Nkomo will be happy about Mnangagwa holding the 40th independence anniversary in Matabeleland confirms what Prof Jonathan Moyo once said about him, "elephant body with the brain of a rat".

Such a misguided statement can only come from a Zanupf apologist who does not have the people of Matabeleland at heart, an untiring Shona bootlicker who represents the tiny interests of his potbelly and small family.

We advise Obert Mpofu and others who are into this humiliating and dehumanising politics of bootlicking to keep it within the closed doors in Harare. We in Matabeleland find it irritating and stomach-turning.

For an overweight adult on the wrong side of the 60s to go on an uncontrollable solo celebration that his Shona supremacist masters have finally brought the Zimbabwe independence celebrations to Matabeleland after 40 years is cause for concern. Here is a man who needs the urgent attention of a competent psychiatrist.

When did his Shona supremacist masters discover that Matabeleland is part of Zimbabwe? Is it after 40 years? When did they find out that Matabeles are Zimbabweans? Is it after 40 years? When did Mnangagwa discover that Matabeles are human beings? Did he not call us cockroaches? Did his late comrade in arms, Nathan Shamuyarira, not call us unwanted extras that needed to be deprived of an education?

Matabeleland is not Zimbabwe and Zimbabwe is not Matabeleland. We are not Zimbabweans and do not aspire to be such. In actual fact being referred to as Zimbabweans humiliate some of us.

Zanu-PF is not, and will never be a liberation organization. It is a bunch of terrorists who highjacked the people's struggle and caused tribal divisions and introduced the culture of theft, corruption, genocide and witchcraft, thereby laying a solid foundation for a split of Zimbabwe and Matabeleland to give birth to an independent and sovereign Republic of Matabeleland.

Rhodesia was far much better than Zimbabwe. There was a lot to talk about in Rhodesia. They built a functioning economy, a very productive industry second only to South Africa, a strong currency, latest infrastructure, functioning rail, road and air transport.

It has taken the destructive Zanupf terrorists only 10 years to destroy and turn the jewel of Africa into a failed state without its own currency, saddled with a growing dept of more than US$19 billion.

If Zimbabweans are asked today to choose between Zimbabwe and Rhodesia, the world will be shocked to see Zimbabweans choosing Rhodesia.

There is nothing to say about Zanupf's Zimbabwe except that it was named after ruins and turned into ruins after a few years. Zanu-PF is associated with failure, coups, political and economic instability, tribal divisions, rape, torture, Matabeleland genocide, Matabele oppression and election rigging. This is the stuff of clueless opportunists and terrorists. Basically the above is what they will be celebrating on 18 April.

Emmerson Mnangagwa, the current leader of the terrorist group, Zanupf, and Shona supremacist government of Zimbabwe, is a red-handed genocidist. His hands are dripping with more than 40 000 innocent unarmed Matabele blood including defenceless, unborn and born children, women and old people.

For a Shona supremacist apologist like Obert Mpofu to claim that Joshua Nkomo will be happy with a genocidist and oppressor such as Mnangagwa stinks to the highest heavens. Everyone knows that Joshua Nkomo joined Zanupf under duress after Matabeleland genocide. The so-called unit accord is null and void as Nkomo sign it at gunpoint.

In his lifetime he predicted the implosion of Zimbabwe when he said, "you cannot build a country by firing people's homes. No country can live by slogans, pasi (down with) this and pasi that. When you are ruling you should never say pasi to anyone. If there is something wrong with someone you must try to uplift him, not oppress him. We cannot condemn other people and then do things even worse than they did".

That meaningless and irrelevant one-day event called Zimbabwe Independence Day must be boycotted by all right-thinking Matabeles. The point behind it is to spread coronavirus in Matabeleland and kill many Matabele people. That is why the Zimbabwe government is insisting to go ahead with it at a time when other countries are taking precautionary measures to protect their citizens from this killer virus. In the neighbouring country, South Africa, gatherings of over 100 people have been prohibited yet the government of Zimbabwe wants to gather over 30 000 people in a stadium in Matabeleland. The evil intentions are clear.

No one in Matabeleland will allow this event to take place except one selfish and very greedy wealth gatherer. We know why. Zanu-pf is a haven for looters and thieves. It condones corruption and theft.

We are aware that some of the many farms that Obert Mpofu owns were stolen from white people. We know for a fact that some of the many cattle that he owns were stolen from white people and some, stolen from Chief Khayisa. Shameless and greedy cattle rustler who steals from his chief. Shame on him.

These are some of the known reasons why the cattle rustler is singing for his supper. He is using Joshua Nkomo's name to try and mend his dented image.

His friends in looting have realised that he is more corrupt than them and put him in the top list of the most corrupt individuals in Zimbabwe. Joshua Nkomo's good name has come in handy for the selfish and shameless looter.

We urge Matabeles to boycott the so-called independence celebrations and pass this information to as many people as possible. Matebeleland is not yet independent.

Zimbabwe independence celebration means celebrating:

i) Matebele genocide, gross abuse of human rights and marginalisation

ii) Destruction of Matabeleland economy

iii) Destruction and killing of white farmers and destroying the agricultural industry

iv) Celebrating the Shona culture of stealing, corruption and witchcraft that has destroyed the country

We the people of Matabeleland will only have reason to celebrate the day our two demands are met and these demands being

i) Restoration of Matabeleland State

ii) Reparation of one hundred billion united states dollars ie US$100billion being honoured in full.

The two demands shall remain enforceable to all Zimbabwe governments irrespective which political party is in power until both have been fulfilled.

Izenzo kungemazwe!

Israel Dube

MLO Secretary for Information and Public Affairs