GMB driver kills senior citizen



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 2 hours 19 minutes ago
A speeding Grain Marketing Board (GMB)   Harare deport driver allegedly hit a cyclist at the 8 kilometer peg along Mvurwi -Kanyemba highway on Sunday.
According to police Stephen Phiri (60) died on the spot when he was allegedly knocked down by a speeding Isuzu vehicle being  driven by Tafadzwa Hungwe (40).

When Bulawayo24 news arrived on the scene scores of Mvurwi residents were mailing around watching the motionless body laying in the tar while  the vehicle and the bicycle were still on the scene of accident waiting for police to arrive.

