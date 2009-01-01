'So encouraged by covid-19 preparedness' approved Chamisa - better not be Marange debacle mark2

"I visited Wilkins hospital. So encouraging to see how the City of HARARE leaders & staff are working to enhance training, capacity and preparedness in dealing with COVID-19. I was taken through the processes. We must all do our best to be fight this pandemic," tweeted Chamisa.

"As the world battles the COVID19 pandemic, our prayers and sympathies are with the victims, families and their loved ones.

We wish strength to the health &social services workers on the frontlines. Thank you world leaders for your efforts and leadership in these trying times," he added.

What exactly has been done to "enhance training, capacity and preparedness in dealing with covid-19"?

Can Zimbabwe carryout the coronavirus test? How many test kits does it have?

Do we have facilities to handle coronavirus patients? How many patients can we handle?

As of last week, we heard the nation had no testing facilities and was having to send samples to SA for testing. We also heard Wilkins Hospital was waiting for Chinese experts to install equipment to enable Wilkins Hospital to handle coronavirus patients.

In 2012 Morgan Tsvangirai visited Marange and Chiadzwa diamond mining operations and gave his thumbs up only the nation to learn latter that he was lying as corruption was rampant. A few weeks after the visit Tsvangirai was on a Sea Cruise Ship – a floating five-star hotel – having a good time. No prizes for who paid for the trip! This was not the first or last time Morgan sold-out; he sold-out in failing to implement even one reform during the GNU, in participating in the 2013 elections knowing fully well that without reforms Zanu PF would rig, etc.

Nelson Chamisa and all the other MDC leaders played their part in selling out during the GNU and the 2013 elections. Chamisa and company repeated the same foolishness in participating in the 2018 elections without reforms.

One only hopes that Nelson Chamisa is not once again selling-out on the coronavirus by falsely claiming the country is prepared to deal with the virus when it is not!