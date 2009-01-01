Home | World | Africa | UK tourist who visited Zimbabwe not tested for Covid-19

Tourism Minister Nqobizitha Ndlovu says media reports that a British tourist who visited Zimbabwe's Victoria Falls holiday resort tested positive for coronavirus are not true as she has not been tested.

Ndlovu said Zimbabweean authorities made all necessary checks on the tourist before she was allowed into the country.

"The traveller concerned at Victoria Falls stayed at Ilala Lodge and when she arrived, the officials at the port of entry made sure that the procedures they follow are as prescribed by the World Health Organisation," said Ndlovu.

"Internationally, the WHO has given guidelines on how you treat visitors and they were satisfied that they followed those guidelines when the visitor was here."

Ndlovu said Ilala Lodge had told them that upon return in the UK, she went home and self isolated and was attended to by paramedics who gave an assessment of suspected coronavirus.

"She has not been tested for that, she is still at home but the symptoms show that there is a possibility. I wanted to clarify because the information out there is indicating that the visitor was tested," said Ndlovu.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Africa

Loading...