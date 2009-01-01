Home | World | Africa | Women face challenges in applying for mines

Legislator Priscilla Moyo has raised concerns that women face challenges when they apply for mining licences and called for the process to be allowed to be done at district level.

She made the remarks during debate in parliament.

"My question is that, if we want to apply for mining licences as women, we encounter difficulties. We come from communal lands and travel long distances to go and register. Would it not be better for you to allow licencing to be done at district level and that you open offices in those districts so that we can easily access them since we do not have sufficient resources to travel far away from the provinces?" she asked.

"We want you to clarify on the issue of how licencing is being done because a lot of women are failing to get licenced, they are encountering difficulties. May you explain on that issue?"

Responding to her question, Minister of Mines Winston Chitando said it was the issue of decentralizing Ministry offices and the issue that most women are failing.

"Decentralisation is actually happening. This year we are opening an office in Hwange, Zvishavane and Gokwe. Right now as we speak, the process is under way, the positions have been approved and the recruitment is taking place. We will then roll out to other centres, but it is a very valid point," he said.

