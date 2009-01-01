Home | World | Africa | BVTA concerned over COVID-19
Women face challenges in applying for mines
Alleged Corruption at Kuwadzana Registrar General's Office

BVTA concerned over COVID-19



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 2 hours 18 minutes ago
  • 1
  • 0
Comments
View Comments
Bulawayo Vendors and Traders Association (BVTA),have expressed deep concerns with the rapid spread  of the novel corona virus (COVID19) and said they are saddened by loss of lives in some parts of the world due to this  global pandemic.

"We would like to urge Informal Traders and Informal Cross Border Traders (ICBTs) to reduce travelling across borders if need be. We encourage ICBTs to urgently exercise extreme precaution as advised by health experts.
 We also appeal to vendors and informal traders to take caution on health as they sell their wares through practising good hygiene e.g washing of hands, fruits and refraining from handshakes," BVTA said in a statement.

"The World Health Organisation states that, currently there is no cure for the corona virus. We therefore urge people to take necessary precautions to protect themselves and their families from coronavirus. We hope our government will ensure sound preparedness based on scientific evidence and continue to advise citizens accordingly."

BVTA said they will continue sharing information on this outbreak, urging vendors and ICBTs to minimise on travelling and to practise hygiene.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Africa Visit website


Loading...
view more articles

About Article Author

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles

Related Article

VIDEO: President Robert Mugabe Dozes Off at State Function While Wife Humiliates Presidential Spokesperson

VIDEO: President Robert Mugabe Dozes Off at State Function While Wife Humiliates Presidential Spokesperson

Complete Shock as Over 2000 Bodies are Dug Up at Popular Diamond Fields in Zimbabwe

Complete Shock as Over 2000 Bodies are Dug Up at Popular Diamond Fields in Zimbabwe

Death Toll Rises As Heavy Flood Sweeps Across Ghana, See The New Number

Death Toll Rises As Heavy Flood Sweeps Across Ghana, See The New Number

100 Most Popular News

1 2 Displaying 1 - 100 of 167