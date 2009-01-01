Home | World | Africa | BVTA concerned over COVID-19

Bulawayo Vendors and Traders Association (BVTA),have expressed deep concerns with the rapid spread of the novel corona virus (COVID19) and said they are saddened by loss of lives in some parts of the world due to this global pandemic.

"We would like to urge Informal Traders and Informal Cross Border Traders (ICBTs) to reduce travelling across borders if need be. We encourage ICBTs to urgently exercise extreme precaution as advised by health experts.

We also appeal to vendors and informal traders to take caution on health as they sell their wares through practising good hygiene e.g washing of hands, fruits and refraining from handshakes," BVTA said in a statement.

"The World Health Organisation states that, currently there is no cure for the corona virus. We therefore urge people to take necessary precautions to protect themselves and their families from coronavirus. We hope our government will ensure sound preparedness based on scientific evidence and continue to advise citizens accordingly."

BVTA said they will continue sharing information on this outbreak, urging vendors and ICBTs to minimise on travelling and to practise hygiene.

