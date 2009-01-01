BVTA concerned over COVID-19
"We would like to urge Informal Traders and Informal Cross Border Traders (ICBTs) to reduce travelling across borders if need be. We encourage ICBTs to urgently exercise extreme precaution as advised by health experts.
We also appeal to vendors and informal traders to take caution on health as they sell their wares through practising good hygiene e.g washing of hands, fruits and refraining from handshakes," BVTA said in a statement.
BVTA said they will continue sharing information on this outbreak, urging vendors and ICBTs to minimise on travelling and to practise hygiene.
