Home | World | Africa | Alleged Corruption at Kuwadzana Registrar General's Office

Harare Residents Trust has expressed concerns over alleged corruption happening at the Kuwadzana Registrar General's Office.

The trust said school children are gathered at Kuwadzana's Registrar General's Office where they have struggled to obtain national identity documents.

"The Harare Residents' Trust last week deployed its leadership in Kuwadzana to find out the issue. They established that Tendai Nyamunda, the Registrar at the Holland sub-office works with some youths, believed to be aligned one of the major political parties," said the trust in a statement.

"These youths reportedly secure positions for people who pay to be ahead in the queues. The young school children, sitting for their ordinary level exam this year, have to obtain national identity cards, but have found the going tough."

The trust said in separate interviews with the HRT, the school pupils alleged that they have been arriving at the Holland Registrar's Office around 4am- 5am and secure first positions, but surprisingly when the office opens around 8am, they will be pushed way back in the queue and those who would have allegedly worked with proxies of the Registrar allegedly take the lead positions and get served while they suffer in silence.

Nolly Mudiwa, the HRT Chairperson for Kuwadzana wards alleged that they visited the Registrar General's Office last Thursday and Friday and tried to engage with the Registrar.

"The meeting went very well," she said. "However, after we left, then he came to us and told us that he was going to report us to the police because we had no right to supervise and monitor their work. We told him that he was a public servant working for us the citizens, but he threatened us. The children are being abused and left unattended while they give preference to other people. These young children should be in school attending lessons but they are spending more time waiting to be served but nothing is moving."

The children are reportedly drawn from Dzivavarasekwa, Kuwadzana and some of the private colleges in the community.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Africa

Loading...