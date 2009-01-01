Home | World | Africa | Civil-Military relations in Zimbabwe cause or instability

MDC's top official Tapiwa Mashakada has insinuated that the military involvement in politics in Zimbabwe is the source of political instability as this has resulted to a widened relationship between the citizens and the security sector.

"Political stability in any polity depends on the role of the military in civilian affairs. In the case of Zimbabwe the military is meddling in politics because the philosophy is that the gun guides politics. In 2002 the securocrats sent the clearest signal that they would determine who occupies State House when they declared that the position of the President was a strait jacket only occupied by someone with liberation war credentials," he said.

"Therein lies the problem. It means that elections do not mean anything. For instance In 2008 (late MDC leader Morgan) Tsvangirai won elections but did not win power. The same contestation replayed itself in 2018. What is clear is that the Zimbabwe military is playing the midwifery role in any transition."

He said they are political players too indicating that in other jurisdictions the army stays in the barracks and defends their constitutional role to protect the sovereignty of the country.

"In other countries the army does not involve itself in elections. Whoever wins the ballot becomes the President. In other words they respect the will of the people. The MDC respects the army which is one of the best in Africa and assures them that they have nothing to fear under an MDC government. Their welfare,interests and conditions of service will be improved," Mashakada said.

"The military will continue to play a pivotal role in the development of the country as they uphold the Constitution and promote better Civil-Military Relations."

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Africa

Loading...