Zimbabwe: PSL to be postponed by a month

The Coronavirus (COVID-19) epidemic has taken a toll on Zimbabwe's Premier Soccer League (PSL) regardless of the country still COVID-19 free.

Zimbabwe's PSL was supposed to have already started by now but due to COVID-19 the PSL board has had to halt the start of the season.

PSL's chairperson Farai Jere, said the PSL was probably going to be postponed by a month due to the COVID-19 epidemic.

"It's tricky because of the Coronavirus. We are waiting to be guided by the Ministry of Health, we might have to postpone by a month.

We stand guided by the government even though no case of Coronavirus has yet been recorded," said Jere.

Yesterday South Africa's PSL suspended it's League due to the COVID-19 epidemic which has since affected 62 people in the southern African country.

Leopold Munhende, editor in chief of online sports magazine, MatchDay Zimbabwe said the League was not supposed to start until the COVID-19 epidemic had been contained.

"The League should not start. Preservation of life is more important. PSL should suspend all games and engage with the media on any developments," said Munhende.

Already a lot of countries across the globe have suspended their domestic leagues, countries such as England, France, Germany, Italy and Spain are amongst the countries that have halted their leagues.

