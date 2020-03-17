Home | World | Africa | MDC delegation visits Bulawayo political detainees

On the afternoon of Tuesday 17th March 2020, a special delegation from the MDC took time to conduct a solidarity prison visit to three Bulawayo political activists who are currently being detained at the Harare Remand prison.

The MDC delegation consisted of Hillary Shumba and Tariro Nyawata (office staff from the Social Welfare department, Zivai Mhetu (Harare Province Secretary for Welfare), Hon. Kucaca Phulu (MP for Nkulumane constituency) and Hon. Daniel Molokele (People's party Spokesperson and also MP for Whange Central constituency)

The visited political detainees names are Jospat Mzaca Ngulube, Thabisani Ngwenya and Melusi Moyo.

The trio were falsely and unjustly convicted on trumped up charges of political violence in January 2020.

They are now unfairly serving for an effective 6 years in prison in a classic case of political persecution by criminal prosecution

Their lawyers have applied to the higher courts against both their convictions and sentences. They also plan to apply for bail pending the appeal process.

The political detainees spirits were visibly lifted up by the visit and they expressed their immense gratitude to the MDC for the solidarity visit

However, one of them expressed some strong reservations over the deteriorating squalid conditions inside the remand prison.

For example their holding cell that is meant to host 30 inmates now houses 65 of them. There is not enough bedding nor ablution facilities. Access to food and water remains a huge everyday problem. Inmates are also being tormented by an outbreak of lice.

The MDC delegation managed to alleviate the detainees dire situation by bringing with them some groceries and toiletries

Prior to the solidarity prison visit, the MDC made a special appeal for donations to both the Bulawayo provincial leadership and legislators.

Unfortunately most of them did not manage to respond by the time of the solidarity prison visit due to various reasons.

As such, the People's party is so grateful to the the following few legislators who managed to donate towards the hampers; Hon. Ruth Labode, Hon. Kucaca Phulu, Hon. Nicola Watson and Hon. Daniel Molokele.

The other legislators who did not donate anything this time around will also get a chance to make their own contributions next week during the next planned solidarity visit to Otilia Sibanda who is detained at the Chikurubi maximum security prison.

Added, to that, the solidarity prison visits are set to continue on a regular basis in line with the MDC values as a Social Democratic party, of Justice, Freedom and Solidarity

#Agenda2020

#People'sPower

#People'sAction

#People'sGovernment

#People'sPresident

Issued by the MDC Communications Department

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Africa

Loading...