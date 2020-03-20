President Emmerson Mnangagwa must walk the talk

Barely 24 hours after declaring Covid -19 Corona Virus a national disaster and banning a gathering of more than 100 people, the President has just quickly flouted the rules of the game.

Today Wednesday President Emmerson Mnanngagwa left for the Irrigation scheme for Bumhira Secondary School at Nyamaropa where he has gone into a briefing with the political leadership after which he had addressed thousands of people already gathered.

Yesterday he gave the State of The Nation Address (SONA) on Corona virus and banned gathering of more than 100 people and it looks like he has has banned them on the national TV only.

Confusion still reigns in his administration and will never cease to amaze the whole country.

Does the President really cares for the majority of Zimbabweans or he only cares about his party Zanu PF?

He delivered his speech first and later followed by delivering a message from the Japanese Ambassador, who did not attend the event maybe due to the fear of contacting this deadly virus.

Was this not a lipstick declaration which he delivered yesterday? Currently our neighbours South Africa are sitting on a 116th case of Corona virus with both white and black people affected and President of South Africa Cyril Ramaphosa is meeting with different poliyical parties to map the way forward in combating this virus.

Surprisingly in Zimbabwe the first person who banned gatherings became the first to preside over them within twenty four hours. We could be missing something here.

We know that the President in his capacity as Head of State of the government has powers to declare something emergency but he must also have time to consult with his colleagues and the politburo. We have a serious problem with the ruling party Zanu PF. It indicates left when it wants to turn to the right.

We just banned political gatherings on State of Nation Address not on the ground. I thought mortuary dark humour was low but this is more serious now. Addressing more than 100 people when Corona Virus is wrecking havoc defies all the logic.

This gathering in Nyanga violates what he said yesterday. President Mnangagwa must be serious in such matters of concern. Corona virus is a real thing not a myth.

Although the ban is effective from 20 March 2020 but Corona Virus does not know any deadline as it can attack and spread at any given opportunity. That was a clever and stupid announcement again.

We must stop dicing with death at this moment of time. Prevention is better than cure.

