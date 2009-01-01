Home | World | Africa | Chief Ndiweni's mother dies

DETHRONED Chief Felix Nhlanhlayamangwe Ndiweni's mother, Agnes Masuku died on Wednesday after a short-illness.

Masuku was aged 96.

Her death will come as an even heavier blow to the Ndiweni family, as recently, Masuku lost a daughter who was buried in the United Kingdom last week.

The traditional leader described the death of his mother, the matriarch of the Ndiweni family, as a huge loss to the family and community.

"Early this morning, My dear mother, Indlovukazi uMadlenya, uZikode, uMasuku of Ntabazinduna passed on," he posted on microblogging site, Twitter.

"The loss to our family and community is immeasurable! Mourners are gathered at her homestead in Ntabazinduna."

Ndiweni's spokesperson, Nothiwani Dlodlo described Masuku as a fountain of knowledge on traditional and cultural issues of Matabeleland.

"It was a short-illness; she was also traumatised after losing one of her daughters, who was buried on Thursday in the United Kingdom last week," he said.

"She was an encyclopaedia of knowledge on traditional and cultural issues. She was also very sharp. Her memory was very sharp."

Burial arrangements are yet to be announced.

Masuku fought in Nhlanhlayamangwe's corner in the battle for the Ntabazinduna chieftainship.

