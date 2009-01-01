Home | World | Africa | Man kills wife tries to commit suicide

A 27-YEAR-OLD Chiweshe man fatally axed his wife after accusing her of having an extra marital affair and tried to consume toxic after the gruesome murder on

Monday.

Moses Busendi (27) of Kadzungura village , Chief Chiweshe in Chiweshe allegedly drank a pesticide after committing the crime and failed to die, he later surrendered himself to the police who later escorted him to St Alberts hospital for medical attention.

Mashonaland Central province police spokesperson Inspector Milton Mundembe confirmed the case.

"I can confirm a murder case in Chiweshe where a man allegedly borrowed an axe from his brother David Busendi who resides a few houses from him and went on to axe his wife Itai Boterere once on the head there by killing her on the spot over infidelity claims," Mundembe said.

It is further alleged that after committing the crime Moses drank a pesticide in a bid to commit suicide but it failed and he surrendered himself to the police while in agony.

The police took the suspect to hospital where he is currently receiving treatment, Itai's corpse was discovered in a pool of blood by David after he went to take his axe back, he then went to the police to file a report and investigations are underway.

Police have warned people to desist from violence and to report any violence to the nearest police station as soon as they witness it.

"We are urging people to desist from violence as that endangers their lives and we are also appealing to members of the public to report any violence they witness to the nearest police station so as to maintain a peaceful environment.

In another incident a Mukumbura motorist fatally knocked down a 5 year old minor at the 116 kilometre peg along Mukumbura Harare highway on Monday.

The speeding driver Tendai Onyimo who was driving a Toyota Alex registration number AEX 8097 failed to brake when the minor was crossing the road and knocked her down she died on her way to Madziva hospital.Police have warned motorist to avoid speeding," Speed thrills but kills hence we are warning motorists to avoid speeding.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Africa

Loading...