MDC activist fondles traditional healer's wife's buttocks

A 26-YEAR-OLD MDC activist was arraigned before a Guruve resident magistrate Shingirai Mutiro yesterday facing an indecent assault charge after he allegedly fondled a traditional healer's wife's buttocks.

Kelvin Mwaziwa (26) of house number 1840 Rusununguko township Mvurwi pleaded not guilty to the charge and was granted $150 bail to Friday.

Prosecutor Carson Kundiona alleges on February 29 Mwanzira was drinking beer at a local bottle store clad in MDC regalia where the complainant Delyne Tachiona was entering inside the bottle store with her husband Timothy Siziva who is a traditional healer.

Mwanzira subsequently followed Tachiona from the back and fondled her buttocks, the complainant then advised her husband about the abuse and he confronted the MDC activist who denied the allegations.

The complainant told the court that the activist was not apologetic instead he teamed up with his colleagues and hauled insults on the couple.

"Your worship the accused was not apologetic after fondling my buttocks and seeing that l had informed my husband he teamed up with other MDC youth and hauled insults at us," she said.

The husband told the magistrate that he is a traditional healer and the accused labelled him as fake.

"Your worship l am a traditional healer after this youth's shenanigans he labelled me as a fake sangoma before calling my wife a prostitute it pained me so an extent that l thought of ending my marriage," lamented the husband.

