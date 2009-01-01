Home | World | Africa | ZAPU mourns the passing of chief Ndiweni's mother

Zimbabwe African People's Union has joined the families of Masuku, Ndiweni and indeed Nhlambabaloyi in Ntabazinduna on the untimely passing on of Mama Masuku, widow of late Chief Khayisa Ndiweni and mother to the current Chief Nhlanhlayamangwe Ndiweni.

Party President Isaac Mabuka said the void she leaves behind can not be filled as she played a uniquely significant role both in the Ndiweni chieftaincy and community of Nhlambabaloyi.

"She was a pillar of strength and support, a well of wisdom and guardian and preserver of traditions and customs that have suffered unprecedented attack from many sectors within our modern westernized societies and ironically, the Zimbabwean establishment," he said.

"ZAPU commiserates with both families and wishes to convey our deepest condolences to them, especially Chief Nhlanhlayamangwe Ndiweni and the community of Ntabazinduna who have to deal with such a huge loss right in the middle of an unwarranted war being waged against the chieftaincy by the establishment."

He said they should be comforted by the assurance that the mother party is with them during this difficult time.

"May the dear soul of our departed matriarch rest in eternal peace," Mabuka said.

