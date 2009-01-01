Home | World | Africa | Sponsorship holdup delays new PSL season

DELAY in the renewal of a deal between the Zimbabwe Premier Soccer League (PSL) and its main sponsor look likely to defer the resumption of the 2020 campaign.

PSL and Delta Beverages have not put pen to paper ahead of the new season that was initially scheduled to kick off on Saturday.

As such, days before the league resumes, fixtures have not yet been released.

The case filed by Herentals against their conviction of match-fixing last season and the failure by some newly-promoted clubs to pay their affiliation fees have added to the matrix.

Bulawayo City, Tenax and Whawha, failed to pay their dues despite a March 14 deadline.

Kudzai Bare, the PSL spokesperson, said fixtures would be announced once the league has signed on the dotted line with Delta Beverages, which has been sponsoring the elite league through their brand Castle Lager brand.

"The league will start after we sign with Delta and after resolving the affiliation matter," Bare said in a brief response to CAJ News Africa.

The PSL Board of Governors, chaired by Farai Jere, is currently seized with the matter of the new boys' failure to pay affiliation fees.

Nonetheless, the curtain-raising Castle Challenge Cup was played between league champions, FC Platinum, and Chibuku Super Cup winners, Highlanders, at the Barbourfields Stadium in Bulawayo last Sunday.

It was a bad advertisement for the local game after unruly fans unleashed violence in a match Platinum eventually won 2-0.

In any case, the measures announced by the government to prevent the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19) to Zimbabwe could have implications on the resumption of the new season.

Zimbabwe has postponed sporting events and gatherings of more than 100

people.

Already, a sporting event has been postponed after Zimbabwe Cricket (ZC) and its Ireland counterparts cancelled the planned six-match series set for Bulawayo next month.

"We were looking forward to hosting Ireland in Bulawayo next month, but with the world in the throes of a public health emergency on a scale not witnessed in over a century, postponing the tour was the only reasonable decision," Givemore Makoni, ZC Acting Managing Director, said.

Many international sporting events have been postponed because of COVID-19.

