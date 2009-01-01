Home | World | Africa | New York family opens home to student from Zimbabwe
Amid all the coronavirus concerns, a friendship grows stronger.

Once Hamilton College told students not to return to the campus in Clinton, New York, about 45 minutes east of Syracuse, Billy Gehch had a dilemma.

He's from Harare, the capital of Zimbabwe in Africa. Currently, COVID-19 has not been detected in Zimbabwe -- one of the reasons he's decided not to return to his home country.

So his classmate Ben Coffey and his family opened their Fairport home to Gehch until he could join relatives in Texas.

The students told their story to WXXI's Max Schulte in this video:

[embedded content]

