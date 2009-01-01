Home | World | Africa | Bulawayo residents accuse Chamisa of hypocrisy

The Bulawayo Progressive Residents Association (BRPA) has accused MDC leader Nelson Chamisa of "hypocrisy" by meddling in council affairs after the party locked out mayor Solomon Mguni and five councillors from the provincial headquarters.

MDC Alliance in Bulawayo, the province has banned Mnguni and 5 other councillors from accessing the party offices for renewing Bulawayo City Council Town Clerk Mr Christopher Dube's contract.

Clr Mguni, confirmed, that Mr Christopher Dube's contract had been extended by a further five years after endorsement by councillors.

The general purposes committee voted six to one in favour of extending Mr Dube's contract.

This did not go down with a faction reportedly linked to the Bulawayo provincial chairperson Mr James Sithole.

The faction is also linked to former Bulawayo deputy mayor Mr Tinashe Kambarami who last year unsuccessfully tried to suspend Mr Dube.

Insiders said a clique of councillors were baying for Mr Dube's blood because he was frustrating their "deals" in the local authority as he insisted on doing things by the book.

The extension of his contract reportedly angered the faction which is now targeting the mayor and the five councillors.

MDC Alliance provincial spokesperson Mr Swithern Chirowodza confirmed the ban saying the councillors will only be allowed to access party offices when they reverse the decision to renew Mr Dube's contract.

"Bulawayo province is distancing itself from renewal of the Town Clerk's contract. The position of the party was that the job is floated and those with the relevant qualifications apply. We will not endorse the renewal of the contract of the Town Clerk as he is linked to Zanu-PF," said Mr Chirowodza.

"As a result, those behind the renewal of the Town Clerk's contract will not be allowed to access the provincial offices until they reverse that decision."

Clr Mguni has been banned together with Clrs Mlandu Ncube (finance and development), Sikhululekile Moyo (Future water supplies and water action), Lilian Mlilo (Health, Housing and Education), Earnest Rafomoyo (Environmental management and engineering services), Pilate Moyo (Town lands and planning).

Mr Chirowodza said the party was also not happy that the councillors agreed to hike rates by more than 700 percent.

"MDC is a party that comes from labour so it's pro poor stance must be evidenced in the implementation of decisions that resonate with the plight of the people. The issue does not reflect the position of the MDC but Solo (Mguni) did a solo," he said.

Clr Mguni yesterday said he was not aware of the decision by the province as he was yet to be served with an official letter.

