Home | World | Africa | Mnangagwa under fire over Nyanga address
Bulawayo residents accuse Chamisa of hypocrisy
Fuel players challenge licence fees hike

Mnangagwa under fire over Nyanga address



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 4 hours 58 minutes ago
  • 1
  • 0
Comments
View Comments
President Emerson Mnangagwa yesterday came under fire for holding a mass gathering in Nyakomba Village in Nyanga, where he was commissioning a US$15million pump house venture between Zimbabwe and Japan, barely 24hours after banning public meetings of more than 100 people over the deadly coronavirus.

Debating in Parliament, MDC MPs led by their chief whip Prosper Mutsenyami as he put it to the National Assembly Speaker, Jacob Mudenda that Mnangagwa's decision was contradictory as he addressed thousands of villagers at Nyakomba.

Mnangagwa Tuesday announced a raft of measures his administration had introduced to try and minimise the possible outbreak and spread of a disease that has devasted parts of the world, leaving thousands dead and more infected.

These included a ban on weddings, church gatherings and sporting events.

He went on to suspend the holding of the national Independence Day celebrations and the 2020 edition of the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair (ZITF).

However, little did Zimbabweans know that the first person to violate the order was going to be none other than the national leader himself.

MDC chief whip Mutseyami Wednesday took Mudenda to task on why the President was violating his own rules through holding a rally.

"Those who put the rules abuse them. How are we going to deal with this inconsistency," said Mutseyami.

However, Mudenda defended the holding of the rally saying the event's plans were already at an advanced stage so it was impossible to cancel it.

"I hear you, Honourable member," he said.

"Arrangements were at an advanced stage. So, this is why the event went on today (Wednesday)," the speaker responded amid jeering from MDC bench.

As speaker of parliament, Mudenda enjoys oversight role over the executive, which is led by the President.

However, at party level, Mudenda is a Zanu-PF politburo member who is under Mnangagwa.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Africa Visit website


Loading...
view more articles

About Article Author

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles

Related Article

VIDEO: President Robert Mugabe Dozes Off at State Function While Wife Humiliates Presidential Spokesperson

VIDEO: President Robert Mugabe Dozes Off at State Function While Wife Humiliates Presidential Spokesperson

Complete Shock as Over 2000 Bodies are Dug Up at Popular Diamond Fields in Zimbabwe

Complete Shock as Over 2000 Bodies are Dug Up at Popular Diamond Fields in Zimbabwe

Death Toll Rises As Heavy Flood Sweeps Across Ghana, See The New Number

Death Toll Rises As Heavy Flood Sweeps Across Ghana, See The New Number

100 Most Popular News

1 2 Displaying 1 - 100 of 182