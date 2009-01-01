Home | World | Africa | Mnangagwa under fire over Nyanga address

President Emerson Mnangagwa yesterday came under fire for holding a mass gathering in Nyakomba Village in Nyanga, where he was commissioning a US$15million pump house venture between Zimbabwe and Japan, barely 24hours after banning public meetings of more than 100 people over the deadly coronavirus.

Debating in Parliament, MDC MPs led by their chief whip Prosper Mutsenyami as he put it to the National Assembly Speaker, Jacob Mudenda that Mnangagwa's decision was contradictory as he addressed thousands of villagers at Nyakomba.

Mnangagwa Tuesday announced a raft of measures his administration had introduced to try and minimise the possible outbreak and spread of a disease that has devasted parts of the world, leaving thousands dead and more infected.

These included a ban on weddings, church gatherings and sporting events.

He went on to suspend the holding of the national Independence Day celebrations and the 2020 edition of the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair (ZITF).

However, little did Zimbabweans know that the first person to violate the order was going to be none other than the national leader himself.

MDC chief whip Mutseyami Wednesday took Mudenda to task on why the President was violating his own rules through holding a rally.

"Those who put the rules abuse them. How are we going to deal with this inconsistency," said Mutseyami.

However, Mudenda defended the holding of the rally saying the event's plans were already at an advanced stage so it was impossible to cancel it.

"I hear you, Honourable member," he said.

"Arrangements were at an advanced stage. So, this is why the event went on today (Wednesday)," the speaker responded amid jeering from MDC bench.

As speaker of parliament, Mudenda enjoys oversight role over the executive, which is led by the President.

However, at party level, Mudenda is a Zanu-PF politburo member who is under Mnangagwa.

