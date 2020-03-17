Home | World | Africa | Tribunal set up for Justice Bere
Prison officers break inmate's leg

Tribunal set up for Justice Bere



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 5 hours 5 minutes ago
  • 1
  • 0
Comments
View Comments
PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa has appointed a three-member tribunal to investigate suspended Supreme Court judge Justice Francis Bere.

According to the Government Gazette of March 17, 2020, the tribunal will be chaired by retired judge Justice Simbi Veke Mubako, while Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs secretary Virginia Mabiza will be the committee's secretary alongside members Rekai Maposa and Advocate Takawira Nzombe.

Judge Bere is being accused of interfering with a pending civil court case involving the Zimbabwe National Road Administration (Zinara) and his relatives.

It is alleged that Justice Bere telephoned Zinara lawyer Itai Ndudzo of Mutamangira and Associates, asking him to consider settling a civil dispute pitting Zinara against Fremus Enterprises (owned by the judge's relatives).

The complaint was first raised before Deputy Chief Justice Elizabeth Gwaunza during a court hearing and Ndudzo was asked to complain in writing.

In a letter dated January 15, 2020, the Judicial Service Commission formally advised the President that the question of removal from office of Bere ought to be investigated.

"The tribunal shall be held for a period of four months from the date of swearing in of members, at such appropriate venue as shall be determined by the tribunal and the report shall be availed at the conclusion of the inquiry," Mnangagwa said.

He said the tribunal would investigate the removal from office of Justice Bere JA, and whether his conduct constituted gross misconduct as well as any other matter which it may deem appropriate and relevant to the inquiry.

The tribunal will report back to Mnangagwa within five months from date of swearing in.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Africa Visit website


Loading...
view more articles

About Article Author

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles

Related Article

VIDEO: President Robert Mugabe Dozes Off at State Function While Wife Humiliates Presidential Spokesperson

VIDEO: President Robert Mugabe Dozes Off at State Function While Wife Humiliates Presidential Spokesperson

Complete Shock as Over 2000 Bodies are Dug Up at Popular Diamond Fields in Zimbabwe

Complete Shock as Over 2000 Bodies are Dug Up at Popular Diamond Fields in Zimbabwe

Death Toll Rises As Heavy Flood Sweeps Across Ghana, See The New Number

Death Toll Rises As Heavy Flood Sweeps Across Ghana, See The New Number

100 Most Popular News

1 2 Displaying 1 - 100 of 182