Coronavirus - Mnangagwa shuts down schools and varsities

President Emmerson Mnangagwa has shut down all schools and tertiary institutions in the country to try and combat the spread of the deadly coronavirus.

Mnangagwa said the schools and tertiary institutions will close on Tuesday 24 March to allow students and parents to make transport arrangements.

"Following concerns from parents, as well representations by the educational sector, Government has decided that all schools and tertiary institutions (colleges, polytechnics and universities) will now close on Tuesday, 24 March, 2020, as a precaution against the outbreak and spread of Coronavirus," said Mnangagwa.

"While Zimbabwe has not recorded any cases of the virus to date, Government has thought it prudent to err on the side of caution, more so in respect of teaching institutions where human concentration and contact is expectedly high."

Mnangagwa said the decision is part of the general precautionary measures the country is taking in light of the worldwide outbreak and rapid spread of the Coronavirus.

"As I announced on Tuesday, 17. March, 2020, Government will advise on dates for the reopening of all teaching institutions in the country once the threat of the virus is adjudged to have receded," he said.

"The date of 24 March should allow for an orderly closure of our institutions, and for parents to arrange for the safe travel of pupils and students."

