MDC raps Mnangagwa for violating his own ban of public gathering decree
- 3 hours 56 minutes ago
The party said it was shocked to note that only on Tuesday Mnangagwa cancelled all gatherings of more than 100 people but on Wednesday he addressed a rally of more than thousand people in Nyanga.
"This in itself shows that the government does not care about its people but cares more about things that benefits them. It was only last week that the Zanu PF Chairperson Oppah Muchinguri Kashiri left tongues waging after she told some party followers that Covid19 was God's revenge to the whites that gave Zimbabwe sanctions therefore let them die," said the party.
"This also goes to show that our police force is a partisan. How can they allow Mnangagwa to go ahead with his rally when he had declared that no more gatherings of more than 100 people. As MDC Manicaland we are doing all we can to make sure that people are aware of COVID19 and how to prevent it."
"We are much into protecting our human resource that gain political mileage out of this sad situation like what Zanu PF is doing."
