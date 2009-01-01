Home | World | Africa | Police working with illegal miners at Mazowe mine

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) Support Unit has been accused of working in cahoots with illegal miners at Mazowe mine despite the on-going "Operation Chikorokoza ngachipere" which has seen a number of illegal miners and police officers being nabbed for prospecting for gold at the mine.

When Bulawayo24.com visited the mine a number of illegal miners could be seen roaming around close to armed police who are guarding the premise.

Illegal miners who spoke to the news crew said they are bribing the cops to gain entry and they share whatever they get from the mine

"Things are tough when the police officers who are guarding the premise are hungry hence we bribe them to gain entry and whatever we get underground we share with them since the economy is not sparing anyone," said a source.

Contacted for comment the acting officer commanding Support Unit Assistant Commissioner Bazibi Dube refuted the claoms saying there are various entry points at the mine on which the illegal miners may be using.

Last week two cops Tawanda Kokera and Festan Mutangirwa were arrested for allegedly escorting a team of illegal miners to prospect for gold at Stories mine and were remanded in custody to March 23 by Concession magistrate Ruth Moyo while another illegal miner was trapped to death in a disused shaft on Monday.

