Educational assistance for orphans and vulnerable children (OVCs)

Multi Sparks Action Trust (MSA-T), an organisation founded and based in Tsholotsho, partnered with a Bulawayo company Davies Granite and donated books to Nhlangano Primary School in Tsholotsho. The books are set to benefit more than 100 children, especially the orphaned and the vulnerable.

MSA-T founder Mr Fortune Nkomo expressed a concern that drove his organisation to donate books, "Nhlangano is one of at least 14 schools in the province that recorded a zero pass rate in Grade 7 examinations last year. No school should have a zero pass rate. By donating these items, we are trying to mitigate a living problem."

The stationery that was donated included pens, pencils, books, rulers, erasers and sharpeners.

Mr Rust Vundla, the school's Deputy Headmaster expressed gratitude, "We are one of the remote regions in the country and sometimes we feel no one thinks about us. But, to see that there are people who care, gives us hope. Thank you Multi Sparks for your donation."

The educational assistance is expected to benefit the recipients for two school terms.

Mr Fortune Nkomo concluded the event by thanking stakeholders, "Had it not been for Davies Granite partnering with us, all you see here would not have been. We call upon other companies, well-wishers, churches to partner with us for such good causes as these. I would also like to be grateful to the Tsholotsho District Administrator and the Tsholotsho Education Office for authorizing all the paperwork. Last but not least I would like to thank the trustees of Multi Sparks for their contribution."

