Home | World | Africa | Can writing cause shoulder pain?

If you ever needed to write a lot be it a school or college paper, or maybe a blog or some other form of writing, you might experience some shoulder or neck pain. For some people, it comes unexpected ad you don't usually think that writing will be followed with some form of physical pain. The first what you think about writing is knowledge, necessary skills, coming up with some ideas. However, the power of your brain is sometimes not enough to achieve success without your body cooperation.

There are two effective ways of how to avoid or deal with pain if you are already experiencing it. The first one is to pay someone to write my paper as it is really effective and you can be sure that you will get a great result. The other one is to follow some effective tips that will increase your pain and will help you get back to creativity.

1. Pay attention to the signal of your body

If you feel some pain while writing, don't ignore it. Even if it is slight, it is a signal of your body that something is wrong or doesn't work as it should. If you will keep ignoring it, the pain will become much stronger. Pay attention to the position in which you experience pain and think about the ways you can adjust it.

2. Sit up straight

Yes, it seems to be advice from your childhood but it is really effective. Pay attention to how you are sitting in front of your computer or just by the table. Your back must be straight so that you wouldn't lean towards or backward to the table. You also should be close enough to the table. Don't lift your shoulders to your head. They should be relaxed downward. Try sitting without any tension but pay attention to your position.

3. The rule of "rights"

Your body should make the right angles in the points where it crooks. Your elbows, hips, and knees should make a right angle. That will make pressure much lighter and you wouldn't get tired so fast.

4. Your arms

They should be close to your body. Some people stretch them to the sides but this is a bad idea. If you are going to write for a long time, you should be in the right position so that your body could stand the whole pressure.

5. Straight lines

The lines of your body should be completely straight - you back, arms, and legs. Don't collapse your wrists or move your neck forward.

6. You need some breaks

Taking a break is a good idea when you are sitting for a long time. Find some time to change your position and remind your body about the movement.

7. Move

Make sure that you move and not just spend some time lying on the couch. It is a good idea to straight your muscles to remove tension. You can try yoga - there are numerous free video lessons on the Internet. Movement is also good for finding new ideas if you feel that you are out of them.

8. Switch up

Taking a break doesn't necessarily mean that you should step away from the table (it is a good idea, though). You can switch to another type of work even if you are still at the desk. You can make some adjustments to your workplace. Try using another type of mouse or learn some shortcuts that will help you to work effectively with a keyboard.

9. Thing about ergonomics

Ergonomics means that your body is in the right position and you don't feel any discomfort. If you are writing or sitting a lot at your desk, it is reasonable to think about improving your workplace and invest some money in it. There are a lot of things on the market that will help you to do it: chairs, desks, keyboards, and so on. Read some reviews and choose something for yourself. Don't forget that comfort is the key issue. Test everything before buying it.

10. Professional evaluation

A professional evaluation could be much more helpful than any other tips. If the professional can have a possibility to see how you are sitting while working, he or she can provide you with all the necessary adjustments that will make a big difference for you.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Africa

Loading...