Chamisa meddling in Bulawayo council affairs
- 5 hours 56 minutes ago
However, opposition party provincial spokesperson Swithern Chirowodza insisted that the MDC was not interfering in council business but was "distancing itself from certain resolutions".
"Whatever negative resolutions the councillors implement will impact on the party's electoral fortunes come 2023. For example, the party wants the position advertised when the time is due. The councillors must not preclude other hopefuls by renewing the town clerk's contract ahead of time," Chirowodza said.
The party blocked Mlandu Ncube, Pilate Moyo, Lilian Mlilo, Sikhululekile Moyo and Earnest Rafamoyo for renewing town clerk Christopher Dube's contract by another five years.The councillors endorsed Dube's contract during a general purposes council meeting where they unanimously voted to extend his term.
The decision by the councillors did not sit down well with the MDC, which accused Dube of pushing elitist policies.
The province went on to bar the six councillors from accessing Getrude Mthombeni House for failing to consult prior to renewing Dube's contract, while indicating that they will face further censure.
BPRA chairperson Ambrose Sibindi accused the Chamisa-led MDC of interfering in the day-to-day running of council business and attempting to influence the appointment of the town clerk.
"Residents are calling for devolution of power. How then does the MDC want to run BCC using remote control without consulting Bulawayo residents? I urge residents to resist such dictatorial tendencies by the MDC leadership," Sibindi said.
Speaking in Bulawayo last month, Chamisa defended local authorities from accusations of delivering mediocre services, saying his party was not in control of local authorities but they were at the mercy of government.
