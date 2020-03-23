Parirenyatwa hospital restricts visitors
- 5 hours 58 minutes ago
- 1
- 0
In addition, visitors to the same patients will also be limited to two. Only two entrances to the hospital shall be used and anyone coming into the health facility would be subjected to screening.
In a statement this morning, Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals said these where part of their precautionary measures aimed at reducing chances of importing Covid-19 into the health institution.
"We strongly urge all our stakeholders and general public to bear with us during this period. The Hospital will review these requirements when it is deemed necessary," reads part of the statement.
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Africa
About Article Author
Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.View More Articles