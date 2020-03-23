Home | World | Africa | PROPHECY: Zimbabweans asked to pray for George Charamba

Bulawayo based leader of Divine Kingdom Baptist Ministries Dr Ian Ndlovu has urged Zimbabweans to pray for a senior government official who will face some unspecified problems soon.

Without mentioning the name, Dr Ndlovu said he saw a senior government official who is not a politician but close to President Emmerson Mnangagwa crying.

He said the official has given himself a nickname that starts with a J.

Presidential Spokesperson George Charamba uses the moniker Jamwanda on Twitter.

