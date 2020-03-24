Time to provide online education in these times of COVID-19
We are calling on companies that provide e-learning services to contact Engineer Tororiro Isaac Chaza on the email vicechair@zict.org.zw 0782555555, Engineer Jacob Kudzayi Mutisi, chair@zict.org.zw 0772278161 Engineer Ian Mutamiri info@zict.org.org 0772584350 in order to provide our students with the opportunity to continue with their education online during these trying times .
We are also calling on POTRAZ , the regulator to request telecom companies to consider lowering the cost of data and online services in a bid to ensure that there productivity during this period of COVID-19, coronavirus outbreak. We are citing an increased need for internet connectivity in the face of a growing number of employees working from home, as well as early school closures, as part of measures aimed at curbing the spread of the deadly virus.
There is a need to remind this great nation that ICT is now the economic driver and our government should insure that this nation is connected at all times.
Regards
Engineer Jacob Kudzayi Mutisi
