Time to provide online education in these times of COVID-19

The world is facing an incredibly challenging time with the global outbreak of COVID-19 referred to as the coronavirus, grappling with growing concerns over health, our communities, and the economy. His excellence the President of Zimbabwe Cde ED Mnangagwa announced the closure of all schools in Zimbabwe on the 24th of March 2020 as a safety measures. As ZICT , the ICT division of the Zimbabwe Institution of Engineers (ZIE) , we want to support teachers, students, and families in any way we can.

We are calling on companies that provide e-learning services to contact Engineer Tororiro Isaac Chaza on the email vicechair@zict.org.zw 0782555555, Engineer Jacob Kudzayi Mutisi, chair@zict.org.zw 0772278161 Engineer Ian Mutamiri info@zict.org.org 0772584350 in order to provide our students with the opportunity to continue with their education online during these trying times .

We are also calling on POTRAZ , the regulator to request telecom companies to consider lowering the cost of data and online services in a bid to ensure that there productivity during this period of COVID-19, coronavirus outbreak. We are citing an increased need for internet connectivity in the face of a growing number of employees working from home, as well as early school closures, as part of measures aimed at curbing the spread of the deadly virus.

There is a need to remind this great nation that ICT is now the economic driver and our government should insure that this nation is connected at all times.

Regards

Engineer Jacob Kudzayi Mutisi