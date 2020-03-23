Home | World | Africa | Fake O level results lands woman in trouble
Fake O level results lands woman in trouble



Bid to dubiously acquire an Advanced level place at Mazowe high backfired for a 19 year-old Mazowe woman.

Petunia Faiti was sentenced to 14 months imprisonment yesterday by Concession magistrate Nyasha Machiriori for fraud.

Machiriori however suspended the sentence on condition that Faiti performs 175 hours of community service at Pearson primary school, Mazowe.

Prosecutor Kumbirai Nyamvura told the court that on February 8 Faiti approached the deputy head of Mazowe high School  Susan Mack (56) and produced a fake result slip from her phone which she claimed was from a local college.

Faiti sent her fake results to Mack on WhatsApp while looking for a lower six place.

Upon receiving the results the deputy head saw some anomalies on the centre number of the slip and the naming of the subjects was shortened.

She verified with ZIMSEC and discovered that Faiti failed her O level, she then filed a police report leading to the arrest of the co

