ZimFirst says Zanu PF's time came with disastrous results

ZimFirst leader Maxwell Shumba has said Zanu PF's time came with disastrous results and now it is of greedy looters and murders.

He said the MDC had the opportunity ( remember the cross over rally?

"What does it count for today? when the people en mass gave it a chance to be the change they believed in but they fluffed it through greed, misdirection and power politics that has left it with little credibility and naked incoherency," Shumba said.

"Now it is home mainly to fortune seekers (vanovhima nesauti muhomwe) whose mainly skill is to organize rallies and verbally or physically abuse those who disagree with them (6 and 9 with ZANU PF). No successful revolution is waged by fortune seekers (opportunists)."

" Come to think of it: "How can leaders of a liberation movement go to court to defend the leadership of the enemy they are fighting?" You can fool some people some times but you cannot fool all the people all the time. The pseudo revolutionaries will be exposed with time."

Shumba said it is time for a People First and country first party led by a credible leader with clean hands and a record of performance at a high level in a country that actually works.

"This is the time to move. To move to an alternative opposition," he said.

