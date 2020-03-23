Home | World | Africa | Zimbabweans are suffering because of govt brutality more than because of sanctions
MDC legislator for Nkulumane in Bulawayo Kucaca Phulu has said Zimbabweans are currently suffering because of the government's cocktail of misdeeds such as brutality, corruption and impunity.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa's administrations have blamed the economic problems in the country on the sanctions imposed by the west and its allies on Zimbabwe.

"The suffering of the people of Zimbabwe is due to brutality, corruption and impunity such as the shootings immediately after elections and the brutal suppression of freedoms. Our position on Sanctions has not changed," he said.

