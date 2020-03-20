Home | World | Africa | Will our MPs be spared from Coronavirus by wearing masks

Surgical face masks have now become a fashion trend and also a symbol of this generation fighting COVID-19 which is ravaging the world.

Face masks have always been the significance of hiding ones identity but right now a face mask could save a life.

Masks were worn around the world to show "swag" but in China they have been worn for some time to prevent respiratory diseases and virus' such as Avian flu and Sars which are in the corona virus family.

Our very own parliamentarian Justice Mayor Wadyajena has attended parliament twice wearing a surgical face mask a preventative measure being encouraged world wide to curb the spreading of the virus.

Parliament's Health Committee last week visited the Wilkins Infectious Diseases Hospital in Harare and the Robert Gabriel Mugabe (RGM) International Airport to assess Zimbabwe's preparedness in handling the global coronavirus outbreak.

Committee chairperson Ruth Labode expressed dissatisfaction over the lack of preparedness by the Department of Immigration, Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (ZIMRA), Port Health and Civil Aviation Authority of Zimbabwe (CAAZ). She said the government departments were disjointed in their operations as most of them did not wear a surgical face mask.

The world health organisation has encouraged the use of masks but says they are effective when used with hand sanitizer.

"Masks are effective only when used in combination with frequent hand-cleaning with alcohol-based hand rub or soap and water."

"Before putting on a mask, clean hands with alcohol-based hand rub or soap and water. Cover mouth and nose with mask and make sure there are no gaps between your face and the mask. Avoid touching the mask while using it; if you do, clean your hands with alcohol-based hand rub or soap and water. Replace the mask with a new one as soon as it is damp and do not re-use single-use masks.

