Mnangagwa's adviser Busisa Moyo appointed ZITF Boss

The' Minister of Industry and Commerce, Honourable Dr Sekai Nzeza has appointed President Emmerson Mnangagwa's advisor Busisa Moyo as the Chairperson of the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair.

In a statement issued on Friday, Minister Nzeza said Moyo is a distinguished industrialist and patriot who is worthy to hold the office.

Moyo takes over from Ruth Ncube.

The Minister of Industry and Commerce, Honourable Dr Sekai Nzeza (MP) with the concurrence of His Excellency, the President E.D. Mnangagwa, is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr Busisa Moyo as the Chairperson of the ZITF Company Board in terms of Public Entities and Corporate Governance Act effective 13 March 2020.

Mr Busisa Moyo takes over from Ms Ruth Ncube whose tenure of office came to an end last year. He is an accomplished business leader, industrialist, entrepreneur and nation-builder who has been recognised with various awards and accolades both within Zimbabwe and Internationally. Currently, be is the Chief Executive Officer of United Refineries Limited and a member of the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe Board.

Mr Moyo holds a Bachelor of Accounting Science Degree from the University of South Africa and completed his Articles with Deloitte & Touche in 1999. He also holds a Global Executive Masters in Business Administration from TESE Business School (Spain). Previously, Mr Moyo has served as the Chairman of the Oil Expressers Association of Association, Non-executive Director of First Capital Bank and President of Confederation of Zimbabwe Industries (CZD).

The Minister is confident Busisa Moyo's business acumen and experience will be resourceful in re-positioning, modernizing and transforming ZITF into a formidable regional and international player.

Honourable Dr Sekai Nzeza wishes to take this opportunity to thank Ms. Ncube the outgoing Chairperson for the dedicated contribution to ZITF Company's strategic direction with competence and expertise.



