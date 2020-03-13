Mnangagwa's adviser Busisa Moyo appointed ZITF Boss
- 5 hours 46 minutes ago
- 1
- 0
In a statement issued on Friday, Minister Nzeza said Moyo is a distinguished industrialist and patriot who is worthy to hold the office.
Moyo takes over from Ruth Ncube.
Read the full statement below:
The Minister of Industry and Commerce, Honourable Dr Sekai Nzeza (MP) with the concurrence of His Excellency, the President E.D. Mnangagwa, is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr Busisa Moyo as the Chairperson of the ZITF Company Board in terms of Public Entities and Corporate Governance Act effective 13 March 2020.
Mr Moyo holds a Bachelor of Accounting Science Degree from the University of South Africa and completed his Articles with Deloitte & Touche in 1999. He also holds a Global Executive Masters in Business Administration from TESE Business School (Spain). Previously, Mr Moyo has served as the Chairman of the Oil Expressers Association of Association, Non-executive Director of First Capital Bank and President of Confederation of Zimbabwe Industries (CZD).
The Minister is confident Busisa Moyo's business acumen and experience will be resourceful in re-positioning, modernizing and transforming ZITF into a formidable regional and international player.
Honourable Dr Sekai Nzeza wishes to take this opportunity to thank Ms. Ncube the outgoing Chairperson for the dedicated contribution to ZITF Company's strategic direction with competence and expertise.
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Africa
About Article Author
Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.View More Articles