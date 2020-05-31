BREAKING: South Africa suspends all flights till May 31

The company said it will only render services domestically between Johannesburg and Cape Town.
A statement issued on Friday said:In support of efforts by government to in dealing with this pandemic, and in the best interests of our crew, passengers and the public, we have decided to suspend all international and regional flights until 31 May 2020.
It is a responsibility of all of us and not just government to curb further transmission of the virus. Especially because we operate in the high-risk regions.
Coronavirus cases had arisen to 202 by Friday.
This is a developing story…
