Zimbabwe to upgrade aviation system



Transport minister Joel Matiza says the government is upgrading the country's air traffic communication systems and equipment in line with technological advancements.

Government is considering upgrading Charles Prince Airport in Harare under the Airport Development Master Plan.

Matiza said government is always alert to the need to constantly upgrade traffic communication systems to ensure safe and secure air space.

He said airports were important in building a nation's economy, hence the need to keep them up to standard. Minister Matiza made the remarks on the sidelines of a familiarisation tour at Charles Prince Airport yesterday.

More to follow.....

