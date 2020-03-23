Home | World | Africa | 'Prophet' rapes pregnant woman

A SELF-STYLED Harare prophet allegedly raped a pregnant congregant before threatening her with an abortion spell if she revealed the matter, a court heard yesterday.

Godwin Chawe, 25, is answering to the rape charges before Harare regional magistrate Temba Kuwanda.

When the woman,18, testified in court, she narrated how she had a miscarriage a few days after the incident after she had opened up about the rape.

"I went to the shrine with my landlord's daughter who wanted to return prayer ornaments that she had been given by the accused person," said the woman.

When they arrived, Chawe was not present and they met him on their way back.

Chawe allegedly ordered the minor to return home and remained behind with the victim, saying he wanted to pray for her.

That was when he told her he was going to have sex with her but she refused.

He allegedly forcibly removed the white garments the woman was putting on and spread them on the ground.

Chawe made her lie on the ground and allegedly raped her without using protection.

He used a white cloth to wipe the woman's privates and later burnt it pretending that he was performing a ritual, to scare the woman.

She left the shrine and reported the matter the following day.

The court heard that she later had a miscarriage and was chased away by her husband.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Africa

Loading...