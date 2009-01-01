Covid 19: Mnangagwa shoots self in the foot
Caring governments are giving it all in protecting citizens.
South Africa sent a jetplane to repatriate its citizens caught up in the vortex of the pandemic in China.
Germany has sent four jetplanes to fetch over a thousand German nationals entrapped on a cruise ship in Cape Town.
Americans scattered across the globe are heading home in droves.
World airports are a flurry of activity with returning citizens. The mantra is it is better to be home in times of trouble than on foreign soil.
But for Zimbabwe which is somehow beaming with pride for having recorded no casualties thus far, it left over two thousand students high and dry in the epicenter of the virus in China.
Presumably, Zim leaders thought it prudent not to bring in infected people within the country. Or is it simply a lack of resources... Zimbabwe Airways is reported to have two functional planes in its books which dishearteningly cannot land on well-meaning airports of the world owing to a mottled flying record. Covid 19 exposed Munangangwa who is fond of hiring an exquisite, expensive Gulfstream jetplane for international jaunts yet he could not come round to do the same for marooned citizens in China. I think that was selfish. And I think that left a gaping hole on his legacy as a worthy leader.
Josiah Mucharowana is a trained journalist and writes in his personal capacity
