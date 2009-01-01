Home | World | Africa | PHOTOS: Mnangagwa lands in Namibia
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 1 hour ago
President Emmerson Mnangagwa has landed in Namibia to attend the inauguration of the country's leader Hage Geingob who has been elected for a second term.

Mnangagwa joined the other two African Presidents from Angola and Botswana.


Mnangagwa travels to Namibia a few weeks after he issued a travel ban on government officials to travel outside the country amidst the outbreak of the deadly coronavirus.

Zimbabwe has recorded three positive cases of coronavirus.

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

