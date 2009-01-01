Home | World | Africa | PHOTOS: Mnangagwa lands in Namibia

President Emmerson Mnangagwa has landed in Namibia to attend the inauguration of the country's leader Hage Geingob who has been elected for a second term.

Mnangagwa joined the other two African Presidents from Angola and Botswana.



Mnangagwa travels to Namibia a few weeks after he issued a travel ban on government officials to travel outside the country amidst the outbreak of the deadly coronavirus.

Zimbabwe has recorded three positive cases of coronavirus.

