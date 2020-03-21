Home | World | Africa | Country music legend Keny Rogers dies
Country music legend Keny Rogers dies



Global music icon and country music legend Kenny Rogers has died, the family has announced. In a statement issued on Saturday, the family said Rogers died of natural causes.

"The Rogers family is sad to announce that Kenny Rogers passed away last night at 10:25PM at the age of 81.  Rogers passed away peacefully at home from natural causes under the care of hospice and surrounded by his family." The statement said.

The Country Music Association issued a statement saying the late musician will forever leave a mark on country music's history.

"Country Music has lost the great Kenny Rogers, who has forever left a mark on Country Music's history. His family and friends are in our thoughts during this difficult time."

Country Music has lost the great Kenny Rogers, who has forever left a mark on Country Music's history. His family and friends are in our thoughts during this difficult time. pic.twitter.com/tKPXUXU2kp

— CMA Country Music (@CountryMusic) March 21, 2020

Rogers, together with the late Don Williams, inspired country musicians all over the world including Zimbabwe. His songs offered comfort in times of pain and inspiration for lovers.

He topped the charts during the 1970s and 1980s, and won three Grammy awards. He was best known for his hit song The Gambler, released in 1978.

He went on to star in TV movies based on The Gambler and other songs. Rogers worked for some 60 years before retiring from touring in 2017 aged 79. Despite his crossover success, he always preferred to be thought of as a country singer.

